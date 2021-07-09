Cancel
Google's Remote Work Policies Anger Employees After Executive Announces 'Hypocritical' Move

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle's remote work policies have reportedly upset some employees after one of its longest-tenured executives, Urs Holzle, announced he was moving to New Zealand to work from there. Since coronavirus restrictions have begun to lift across the country, the company's handling of work policies has come under scrutiny. Most employees are expected to go back to work at offices, with only a select few allowed to work remotely or from new locations. Holzle's move to New Zealand is seen as "hypocritical" and an example of special treatment for upper management.

