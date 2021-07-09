Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Know Your Enemy: Baltimore Orioles

By Colleen Sullivan
South Side Sox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s check in with Senior Mascot Correspondent, Addy before we get started:. She’s not wrong, he is VERY orange. At the end of May, the Orioles were on a downward skid. They eventually ended a 14-game losing streak May 31 against Minnesota, but not before getting tossed around by the White Sox. Dylan Cease struck out 10 during his appearance, Lucas Giolito struck out 12, and Lance Lynn threw five scoreless innings during a doubleheader sweep. There was productivity all over the board with Jake Lamb, Yermín Mercedes, Yoán Moncada, and José Abreu all homering during the series. The only downside was Dallas Keuchel, who allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings, giving up two home runs to Freddy Galvis and one to Maikel Franco. The White Sox got another look at Matt Harvey, who came over from the Royals in the offseason.

www.southsidesox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The White Sox#Royals#The Blue Jays#Diamondbacks#Il#The Home Run Derby#Obp#4 Seam#Era#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 monster trades for Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox are having themselves a brilliant season so far. Through the first half, they have dealt with injury after injury. Despite that, they have used pitching and defense to enter the All-Star break in first place of the American League Central by 8.0 games. At 54-35, they have the best winning percentage in the entire AL. It is astonishing what they were able to do with some of the injuries they have had.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Again: Detroit Tigers

Happy 4th of July weekend! As is recent tradition, the White Sox are facing off against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers have not been successful agains the White Sox this season. The White Sox have taken eight of the last ten, with two blowouts of 11-0 and 15-2. One of the losses this season was the infamous “bunt against Derek Holland” game and it’s probably good for our collective blood pressure that we don’t remember that incident. All in all, the White Sox have done OK against the Tigers, but they need to tighten it up if they expect to be able to compete against better teams.
MLBABC News

Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row

CHICAGO -- José Abreu hit three home runs a day after going deep twice, and the Chicago White Sox again powered past the Cubs in a 7-4 victory Saturday night for their seventh straight win. Abreu connected in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings at Wrigley Field for the first...
MLBESPN

Baltimore Orioles place 3B Maikel Franco on 10-day IL with ankle injury

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have placed third baseman Maikel Franco on the 10-day injured list with a problematic ankle sprain that left the team shorthanded when he was unable to play. Franco missed four straight games - including an entire series against the Angels - after hurting his right ankle...
MLBDeadspin

The Baltimore Orioles are a beautiful mess that makes absolutely zero sense

The Orioles are not a good team. They haven’t been a consistently great team since the late ’90s. Sure they had that one season in 2014 where they got swept in the ALCS after winning their first division title in 17 years, but were only good for that one season. The Orioles have finished either 4th or 5th in the AL East 16 times since 2000. They have reached the playoffs just three times since the turn of the century, and have won only one playoff series. It’s been a pretty rough couple decades.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels 7/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles will meet with the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action in Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 9:38 PM (EDT). The Baltimore Orioles produced 5 runs in the game on Wednesday, while the Astros only managed to score 2 runs. The Orioles now have a 27-54 record on the season. The Baltimore club hit a total of 644 balls this year, resulting in a .238 average. Baltimore ranks 5th in the AL East 27-54.
MLBSeattle Times

McCullers, Brantley help Astros beat White Sox 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros have played their best against baseball’s best teams this year. Just ask the Chicago White Sox. McCullers pitched seven crisp innings, and the Astros beat the White Sox 7-1 on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

After winning one out of three in Detroit, the White Sox are back on the road to Minnesota to face-off against the Twins ... again. Hopefully, this series against them goes as well as last week’s did. Last Meeting. The White Sox swept the Twins! Josh Donaldson tried to feud...
MLBbaltimorebaseball.com

Answers to your Orioles questions, Part 2

It’s time for our monthly mailbag. We’ve gotten lots of good questions. This is the second and final part for this month. Questions are edited for clarity, length and style. Question: Why can’t the Orioles develop starting pitching? In 30 years I want to say that they’ve only developed three...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Adam Engel Powers White Sox to Season Sweep of Baltimore Orioles

Engel and Vaughn homer for 7 runs to sweep away the O's originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn’t be a 2021 South Side storyline without a little bit of drama. The White Sox swept the Orioles on Sunday by a final score of 7-5 in what was the first time in franchise history the White Sox swept an entire season series of more than three games against an AL opponent. It’s the last we’ll see of the White Sox before the All-Star break, and they went out with a bang. Three, to be exact.
MLBchatsports.com

Behind the Baltimore Orioles’ Improved MLB Draft Position

Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports. Despite picking from their lowest slot in three years, the Orioles are in a much better position for...
Chicago, ILSouth Side Sox

White Sox Select OF Terrell Tatum in the 16th Round (485th Overall)

The White Sox drafted North Carolina State outfielder Terrell Tatum in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Tatum appeared in 53 games with the Wolfpack in the 2021 NCAA season, primarily as a designated hitter. Tatum had a .534 slugging percentage in 2021 with 12 home runs and was named a first-team all-ACC member.
MLBwxxv25.com

Southern Miss outfielder Reed Trimble drafted by Baltimore Orioles

From high school all the way up to the Major Leagues, there wasn’t a level of baseball that went unaffected by the timing of COVID-19. Last year, the MLB’s first year player draft was shortened from 40 rounds to just five, only to find a happy medium at 20 rounds in 2021 which brings us to a guy that would have been drafted no matter the format.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: July 13

You don’t see this every day: In a 14-9 win over Boston, three White Sox players scored on a routine single off the bat of Buck Weaver. The White Sox had a total of nine representatives for the American League in the All-Star Game. It was played in Cleveland, and the AL won a slugfest, 11-9, thanks to Nellie Fox, who drove in the winning runs on a single in the eighth inning off Brooklyn’s Carl Erskine. The nine players are the franchise record.
Evanston, ILSouth Side Sox

White Sox Select Shawn Goosenberg in the 19th round (575th selection)

The White Sox only had to look to Evanston to find their 19th round selection in the MLB Draft in Northwestern University shortstop Shawn Goosenberg. He has been a three-year starter for the Wildcats, earning all-Big Ten freshman team and all-Big Ten third team honors in 2019 after slashing .288/.338/.397 with a team-high 14 doubles and just 29 strikeouts in 184 at-bats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy