The 2020 quest to the Stanley Cup Final is forever etched into the memory of Dallas Stars fans. Unfortunately, they couldn’t play in front of any fans during the entire postseason. They got so close to winning it all but fell short to the probable 2-time winners. The Tampa Bay Lightning took a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens in this year’s Stanley Cup Final. With the Lightning’s so-called “super” team on the brink of winning twice in a row, you have to wonder when the Stars will get their turn as champions again.