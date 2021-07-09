Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to rise to a crest of 26.8 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Flooding occurs in the city park including the pavillion building. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Mission River Refugio 23.0 25.5 Sat 8 am 23.9 13.4 5.7 3.4 2.9