Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 27.5 feet. * Forecast...The creek will continue a slow fall and is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 26.5 feet, The lowest residences in flood prone areas above Farm to Market 763, to below the bridge at Farm to Market 763 have water at the slab elevation and are cut off. The Farm to Market 763 bridge at Oso Creek and numerous barns and outbuildings flood above Farm to Market 763 to Oso Bay. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 26.2 Fri 8 pm 20.3 15.6 11.8 9.4 8.0