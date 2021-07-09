Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GLACIER COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 204 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms 18 miles north of North Browning, or 36 miles west of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Browning, South Browning, North Browning, Babb and Starr School. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 218 and 244. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 4, between mile markers 38 and 45, and between mile markers 101 and 110.