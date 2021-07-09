Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HOUSTON AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Jackson County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy