Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HOUSTON AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.