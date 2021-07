NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Criminal District Court is expected to get much busier in the weeks ahead. We’re told jurors have already been empaneled for a Grand Jury and a Special Grand Jury. Court officials say the prospective juror’s response was promising. From here, they say additional jurors will begin showing up to the court on July 19th as jury trials are set to resume. It’s something that hasn’t happened in 18 months. Individuals arrested and charged during the pandemic have had to wait, plus those waiting for trials before the pandemic led to a backlog of cases.