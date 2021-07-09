Nats travel up the Pacific Coast to San Francisco to conclude First Half

The Washington Nationals will be concluding the first half of the season with a three game set against the best team in the National League. Coming off a series against another one of the NL elites, the Padres, the Nats took two out of four. In San Francisco, they look to continue their recent offensive outbursts. On Monday and Wednesday, the team scored a combined 22 runs. Coincidentally, those were both wins for the Nats. Pitching might win championships, but offense wins games. The Nats need the right amount of both in order to end the first half of the season strong before a five day hiatus.