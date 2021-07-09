Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nats travel up the Pacific Coast to San Francisco to conclude First Half

Posted by 
Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Nationals will be concluding the first half of the season with a three game set against the best team in the National League. Coming off a series against another one of the NL elites, the Padres, the Nats took two out of four. In San Francisco, they look to continue their recent offensive outbursts. On Monday and Wednesday, the team scored a combined 22 runs. Coincidentally, those were both wins for the Nats. Pitching might win championships, but offense wins games. The Nats need the right amount of both in order to end the first half of the season strong before a five day hiatus.

www.talknats.com

Comments / 0

Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
47
Followers
639
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Heliot Ramos
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Pacific Coast#First Half#The Washington Nationals#The National League#Nl#Padres#The San Francisco Giants#Dodgers#The Home Run Derby#Fedde#Mlb Network#Wild Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers lose signee to MLB Draft

Clemson lost a signee to the 2021 MLB Draft during the first round on Sunday night. The Clemson Insider learned that Joe Mack from Williamsville East High School, N.Y. will look to achieve his (...)
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Angels sign veteran outfielder Adam Eaton

The Angels fortified their thin outfield by signing Adam Eaton to a major league deal Wednesday, just two days after the 32-year-old veteran was granted his unconditional release by the Chicago White Sox. The left-handed-hitting Eaton, a key member of the Washington Nationals club that won the World Series in...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers designate one-time elite prospect Nomar Mazara for assignment

The Tigers announced Friday that they’ve designated outfielder Nomar Mazara for assignment and optioned infielder Willi Castro to Triple-A Toledo. Outfielder Derek Hill and infielder Isaac Paredes are up from Toledo in a pair of corresponding roster moves. Detroit has also appointed lefty Miguel Del Pozo as the 27th man for Friday’s doubleheader against the Twins.
MLBTimes Union

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants second. Wilmer Flores walks. Steven Duggar singles to left center field. Wilmer Flores to second. Thairo Estrada singles to right field. Steven Duggar to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Alex Wood called out on strikes. LaMonte Wade Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Heath. Wilmer Flores scores. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Thairo Estrada to second. Steven Duggar scores. Buster Posey called out on strikes.
MLBNorwalk Hour

Washington-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Austin Slater flies out to deep right center field to Victor Robles. Wilmer Flores walks. Mike Yastrzemski singles to second base. Wilmer Flores to second. Darin Ruf reaches on error. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Fielding error by Gerardo Parra. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Darin Ruf to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Gerardo Parra. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Joey Bart singles to shallow infield. Donovan Solano to second. Darin Ruf to third. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. Joey Bart to second. Donovan Solano to third. Darin Ruf scores. Anthony DeSclafani reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Thairo Estrada out at second.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline 2021: Kris Bryant, Max Scherzer, Trevor Story among 21 top trade candidates

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is approaching more quickly than usual. This year's deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, or a day earlier than the traditional date. MLB moved up the deadline because it wanted to avoid it coinciding with afternoon games, thereby preventing situations where teams would have to play short handed or risk a player getting hurt.
MLBESPN

On deck for MLB's 2nd half: Trades, playoff races and prizes

SAN FRANCISCO --  Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue. Major League Baseball can only love the attention from around the world surrounding the Angels' two-way star and the spotlight he's brought to the sport. Can Ohtani keep this up? An encore to a...
MLBFOX Sports

Mike Trout, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer bear watching in MLB's second half

Major League Baseball resumes play today — after the All-Star break was elongated when the Red Sox's and Yankees’ scheduled Thursday game was postponed because of multiple COVID-19 cases. Let’s examine the players and teams that will wield the largest influence down the stretch. Here are 10 storylines to watch...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Sox 2021 midseason report card: Grades for a surprising first half

Jul. 15—As they begin the second half Thursday night in New York against the Yankees, the Red Sox have the best record in the American League, lead the East Division by 1 1/2 games, and are on pace for 98 wins, which would be their second-highest regular season win total in their last 17 seasons.
MLBNBC Sports

Nats set to open second half playing catchup in NL East

The Nationals entered the All-Star Break at 42-47, six games back of the New York Mets in the NL East. It was the first time that Washington was under .500 at the unofficial midpoint of the season since 2010, not counting 2020 when there was no All-Star Break. After going...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Nats' Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy