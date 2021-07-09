Lil Baby Released From Police Custody In Paris After Drug Charges, James Harden Searched

Rapper Lil Baby has been released by French police after being detained with his bodyguard for having marijuana on him, according to officials. The American rapper was arrested on Thursday along one of France’s most upscale avenues lined with high-end designer stores while in town for Fashion Week. Lil Baby was with his bodyguard and NBA star James Harden when they were stopped by French police after a strong smell of marijuana was coming from their car, officials say.