Kalie Shorr’s ‘Love Child’ Leads New ‘I Got Here By Accident’ EP [Listen]

By Angela Stefano
KLAW 101
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kalie Shorr tells her life story in her new song "Love Child." The autobiographical tune is the title track of a forthcoming EP. "Daddy came here on a boat / Mama came here on a plane / I got here by accident, but God doesn't make mistakes," she sings to open "Love Child," which covers the basics — the good and the bad — of her family and childhood in Portland, Maine. "I'm a wild, wild love child / Lookin' for a wild love," Shorr professes in the chorus, which changes each time to reflect some of her musical influences, from Fleetwood Mac to Nirvana.

Lawton, OK
