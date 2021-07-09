Cancel
Church and businesses help clean up debris in St. Marys neighborhood

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6FmC_0asOI35X00

ST.MARYS, Ga. — The community is coming together to help clean up neighbors’ homes in St. Marys, Georgia.

Our Action News Jax weather team says a tornado with EF-1 strength winds of more than 100 miles an hour tore through Kenneth Sylvester’s neighborhood on Wednesday.

Ten volunteers were hard at work on Friday, getting rid of debris from Sylvester’s front yard.

“I am overwhelmed with this because this is not a one-person job,” Sylvester said.

“There’s no way me and my little scrawny butt could’ve cleaned this up. There’s no way.”

Kingsland Baptist Church helped organize the effort, bringing out their disaster relief trailer to get the job done.

“When people need help, that’s what God’s built the church for,” said Clay Powell, the pastor of adults at Kingsland First Baptist Church.

“We try to be ready,” Powell added.

A rehab center called Set Free Recovery and the Coastal Clean Car Wash joined the effort.

“Just about anybody and everybody that was able to that wasn’t working today, they’re here,” Powell said.

The work wasn’t easy. “It’s hot. It’s pretty sweaty out here,” Powell pointed out.

[ QUICK LINK: JSO: 27-year-old man arrested in Dec. 2020 Jacksonville murder ]

“There’s a lot of companies that are out working right now, thank God for them,” he added. “But all these guys out here. They’re getting paid in water and Gatorade.”

These volunteers aren’t stopping here.

Action News Jax reporter Jessica Barreto asked, “How many more homes are you anticipating to have to do this for?” Powell replies, “As many as needed.”

This disaster might’ve torn trees apart, but it’s bringing the community closer than ever before.

“Thank you for all of these people,” Sylvester said.

If you are in the St. Marys area and need the church’s help, or would like to volunteer, to help you can reach out to Kingsland First Baptist on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/KingslandFBC/.

©2021 Cox Media Group

