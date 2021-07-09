Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Mexico finance minister hopes peso stabilizes below 20 pesos per dollar

By Reuters
kitco.com
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Friday he hoped the country's peso would stabilized around its current level of under 20 to the dollar. "Now it's actually less than 20 pesos per dollar ... We hope it's going to stabilize around that level,"...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peso#Italy#Reuters#Bloomberg Tv#G20#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Mexico City
Related
Economyu.today

Crypto Bill in India Finally Ready: Finance Minister

India’s much-anticipated new law on cryptocurrency regulations will be included into the agenda of the monsoon parliament session. Wait is over: Indian parliamentarians will discuss crypto in July. According to the interview India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, gave to a local media outlet The Hindu, India’s cryptocurrency bill is finally...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Energy reform fears trip up Mexico's peso

* Mexican peso on track for worst day in nearly a month * U.S. inflation spikes, risk assets under pressure * Brazil's service sector activity surges in May (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso lost 1% on Tuesday on concerns over more government interference in the energy sector, while most other Latin American currencies fell as rising U.S. inflation raised fears of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he plans to send a constitutional reform to Congress, widely opposed by independent power firms and investors on grounds that it would hurt competition. Given the president's majority in the Senate and Lower House have been reduced after mid-term elections last month, a consensus with the opposition could be difficult to reach, Citi strategists said in a note, signaling more uncertainty. The Mexican peso dropped as much as 1.1%, heading for its worst day in nearly a month. Recent volatility in the oil market also weighed on the peso. The International Energy Agency warned that while the oil market could see tighter supply due to an OPEC+ dispute, there remains a risk of a dash for market share. Brazil's real, meanwhile, erased losses as the session progressed. Market experts remain fairly constructive on the real to the year-end given economic growth in the country has been wholly positive this year. But they warn of political risks. Data on Tuesday showed services activity in Brazil grew 23.0% in May from last year. Most other currencies fell as the dollar rallied after data showed U.S. consumer prices shot up at their highest rate in 13 years in June. A sustained spike in inflation could push prices above the Fed's target inflation range and compel the U.S. central bank to tighten policy earlier than anticipated. Chile's peso lost 0.9% with a slide in prices of the country's biggest export, copper, on declining China imports, bolstering losses. Peru's sol inched closer to all-time lows, while Colombia's peso slipped marginally. In an update to Argentina's debt woes, the International Monetary Fund said progress was being made in talks over the roughly $45 billion owed to the Fund. Among stocks, Brazilian shares rose 0.6%, bucking gloom in other regional benchmarks. Pharmaceutical company Hypera topped Brazil's index after it said it acquired 12 over-the-counter and prescription brands in Latam from France's Sanofi for $190.3 million. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1337.76 0.82 MSCI LatAm 2567.83 0.44 Brazil Bovespa 128352.97 0.59 Mexico IPC 49368.13 -0.85 Chile IPSA 4185.60 -1.36 Argentina MerVal 64138.64 -0.119 Colombia COLCAP 1292.89 -0.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1704 0.05 Mexico peso 20.0467 -1.00 Chile peso 749.4 -0.88 Colombia peso 3819.2 -0.03 Peru sol 3.976 -0.56 Argentina peso 96.1200 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Paul Simao and Dan Grebler)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Philippine c.bank governor: not worried on Fed hike, weaker peso

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - A weakening in the Philippine peso is not a concern, with the central bank committed to retain a market-determined foreign exchange rate and an accommodative monetary policy to support the economy, its governor said on Monday. The potential for rate hikes by the U.S. Federal...
Businesskitco.com

Italian yields hit 3-month lows as ECB preps new policy path

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields hit a three-month low on Tuesday as the European Central Bank said it would chart a new policy path as early as next week, further boosting demand for euro zone government debt. Euro zone policymakers said on Monday that the central...
Businesskitco.com

Argentina's inflation slows in June, expected to rise later in 2021

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation rate clocked in at 3.2% in June, still high but matching analyst estimates and edging down from earlier in the year, the government said on Thursday. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted the rise, which comes as the country grapples to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam FX gains, real lags this week

* Brazil's real down nearly 4% this week * MSCI Latam stocks down 4% this week * China rate cut could be negative signal -analyst By Ambar Warrick July 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies recovered from recent losses on Friday but were set to end the week lower on turbulent commodity markets and concerns over Chinese economic growth. Chile's peso rose 0.9%, tracking higher copper prices, after major importer China cut the amount of cash that banks need to hold to boost an economic recovery. But China's move to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) raised broader questions over the pace of an economic recovery in the country, given that it has so far led a post-COVID economic bounce. Iris Pang, ING's chief economist, Greater China, questioned whether the cut implied that Chinese banks were under pressure from bad loans. "If bank troubles spread to the real economy, both the RRR and interest rates may need to be cut... This surprise could be read as a negative signal about how the economy is doing." An economic slowdown in China would be negative for Latin America, given the region's large dependence on China as a destination for agriculture and mining exports. Chile's peso was on track to lose nearly 2% this week. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies rose 0.5% on Friday, but was set to lose 2.8% this week- its worst performance in more than three months. The bulk of the losses in index could be attributed to Brazil's real, which was the worst-performing emerging market currency this week, with a near-4% drop. The real did not trade on account of a holiday on Friday. Growing concerns over political unrest in the country have detracted from the real's appeal. Two polls on Thursday showed President Jair Bolsonaro's disapproval ratings rose to the highest level since he came to power 2-1/2 years ago, amid growing discontent over his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexico's peso rose about 0.5% against the dollar, but was set to lose 0.7% for the week. Wild swings in oil prices, after the breakdown of OPEC talks, hampered the currency through the week. Rising COVID-19 infections also threatened to quell a fledgling economic recovery in the country. Latin American stocks rose in early trade, tracking a broader recovery in global markets after steep losses through the week. MSCI's index of regional stocks was set to lose 4% this week, its worst week in more than four months. Argentine markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1318.27 0.15 MSCI LatAm 2511.22 0.79 Mexico IPC 49715.02 0.29 Chile IPSA 4230.01 1 Colombia COLCAP 1290.08 0.47 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso 19.8931 0.51 Chile peso 746.13 0.85 Colombia peso 3837 0.00 Peru sol 3.9536 -0.14 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Businesskfgo.com

Reuters poll: Brazil’s economy in ‘jobless recovery’ after inflation surge

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy will continue experiencing a so-called “jobless recovery” after this year’s inflation surge, while prospects for growth in Mexico look brighter despite concerns about a potentially stricter monetary policy in the United States, a Reuters poll showed. On the surface, Brazil’s macro outlook is improving...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso falls on dovish c.bank outlook, Latam FX rally cools

* Chilean c.bank sees below-neutral policy for next 2 years * Magazine Luiza leads Brazil stocks higher * Mexican peso under pressure from recent COVID spike By Ambar Warrick July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses across Latin American currencies on Thursday as the central bank indicated that monetary policy would remain loose for longer, while most other units came off a series of strong sessions. The peso dropped 1.2% as the central bank projected monetary policy to remain below neutral levels for the next two years here. This came after the bank hiked rates to 0.75%, citing a pickup in local economic growth and inflation. Still, the dovish outlook means Chilean lending rates will largely lag their emerging market peers. Brazil and Mexico, for instance, have hiked rates to 4.25% each this year, as economic growth and inflation heats up. While Chile's interest rates sinking to 0.5% have been a symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank had been steadily cutting rates since mid- to late-2019 as a series of violent anti-government protests disrupted economic activity. Focus is now on the drafting process of a new Chilean constitution, which investors fear could introduce radical changes to market policy. "We see very limited value in the monetary policy committee’s dovish unconditional medium-term guidance, particularly in the context of fiscal policy in hyper-drive," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "A significant improvement in the COVID backdrop, above target headline and core inflation and supportive external backdrop have reduced to a very significant extent the need for monetary policy to continue to support the recovery." Goldman Sachs sees Chilean rates between 1.5% to 1.75% by end-2021, while Credit Suisse sees them at 1.5%. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 0.3% after rallying nearly 3% this week, as strong regional economic growth and positive cues from commodity markets helped offset fears of early policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index had surged 1.2% on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that monetary policy would stay loose for the time being. Mexico's peso fell 0.4% on Thursday, coming under pressure from a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Brazil's real fell 0.2% after surging 1.8% on Wednesday, driven by a sharp upgrade to annual economic growth forecasts by the government. Latin American stocks rose slightly in early trade. Magazine Luiza jumped 5.9%, leading gains across Brazil stocks , after it said it will raise more funds and buy e-commerce company Kabum Comercio Eletronico for 1 billion reais ($196.53 million). Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1349.97 0.88 MSCI LatAm 2606.88 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 128552.59 0.11 Mexico IPC 49796.87 0.73 Chile IPSA 4147.81 -0.25 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1279.09 -0.42 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0934 -0.19 Mexico peso 19.9557 -0.44 Chile peso 753.55 -1.18 Colombia peso 3808.92 -0.50 Peru sol 3.965 -0.29 Argentina peso 96.1800 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Industrykitco.com

Brazil miner Vale says has decommissioned Fernandinho dam

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday that it had finished decomissioning the Fernandinho dam, located in the Abóboras mine in the Vargem Grande complex, although it added that the work still needed to be approved by regulators. Vale said the work is part...
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wilts as Traders Await Mexico Inflation Data

USD/MXN ends this week’s winning streak and pivots lower. Mexican peso gains, however, are capped by a large drop in oil prices and fragile market sentiment. On Thursday, traders will closely watch inflation data coming from Mexico. A rise in consumer prices may cement expectations for a September rate hike by Banxico.
WorldBBC

G20 finance ministers back deal to tax companies

G20 finance ministers have backed a "historic" plan which will see multinational companies pay their "fair share" of tax around the world. The plan to battle tax avoidance puts in place a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. It is likely to affect companies like Amazon and Facebook. So...
Stocksactionforex.com

Stocks And Dollar Stabilize As Bond Chaos Cools

Stock markets and FX pairs cool down after seismic moves. Everything revolves around the bond market – is the squeeze over?. Gold recovery stalls, ECB minutes and Canadian jobs coming up. Is the bond market short squeeze done?. After a week of mayhem across global markets, calmer tones are finally...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar near flat after BoC announcement

(Updates to late afternoon levels) * Canadian dlr cuts gain against the greenback after BoC statement * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2431 to 1.2525 By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday in the wake of the Bank of Canada's announcement that it was cutting the scope of its bond-buying program but holding its key interest rates at a record low. The loonie cut its gains against the U.S. dollar immediately following the Canadian central bank's statement. The bank also warned that inflation would be higher than previously forecast over the near term. The bank cut its weekly net purchases of Canadian government bonds to a target of C$2 billion from C$3 billion. "That was probably the market's expectation, and there was maybe a little bit of pricing in of the possibility it could have been bigger," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. So, there is "a little of a disappointment that the (BoC) didn't take as much of a hawkish turn as maybe some in the market probably thought they might." Also, he said, the central bank "kept their language about when they expect to hike first the same." The bank is expected to further trim its bond-buying program this year, setting the stage for a rate hike as soon as late 2022. In late trading, the Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2510 to the greenback, or 79.94 U.S. cents. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.5% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for the U.S. Congress that the economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. In its announcement, Canada's central bank also took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy, and said the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to Canada's economy were "significantly diminished," and it expected growth to pick up in the third quarter of 2021. Canadian government bond yields slipped following the Bank of Canada announcement, and the 10-year was last at 1.3% versus 1.353% on Tuesday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Community Policy