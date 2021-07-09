Cancel
PGMs: the hidden gems; gold and silver: it is still all about demand

By CPM Group
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses current market trends in platinum, palladium, and rhodium, in advance of CPM Group’s 2021 PGM Yearbook release and briefing on Tuesday, 13 July, at 11 a.m. Managing Partner Jeff Christian also discusses gold and silver market trends.

Gold and silver fall

The July gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,814.50 an ounce, down $13.90. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $25.78 an ounce, down 60 cents.
Gold/Silver: The only economic model and ratio you need

A wake-up call is happening in the global economy, along with a shift change from reflation to something else. I am not sure what that something else is, but it is somewhere between deflation and stagflation. Besides those two, I am confident the Fed found itself trapped between a rock and a hard place; meanwhile, the Delta variant presents fresh economic downside risks. Fresh lockdowns are unlikely in the U.S. however, several countries are already seeing their economic conditions deteriorate. China has seen its growth stall leading them to cut their reserve requirement while Spain is down 7% on the month, and Japan has declared a "state of emergency," to name a few.
How to Use the Zacks Rank to Find Hidden Gem Stocks

(1:00) - Finding Hidden Gems For Your Portfolio. (24:20) - Big Takeaways: DD, NTR, TRNS, HCCI, BOOT. Welcome to Episode #278 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast. Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
Gold and silver move higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After closing higher on Tuesday's session gold has had another positive Asian session and trades 0.36% higher leading into the European open. Silver is also positive and trades above $26/oz moving 0.56% in the black. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has pushed 0.25% higher and spot WTI is flat.
Is Solana Crypto's Hidden Gem?

The Solana blockchain network has been quietly making waves by enabling online businesses to make sales and purchases online with crypto. Thanks to Solana's innovative blockchain solutions, merchants can now enjoy instant payouts, without waiting days or even weeks for funds to settle in their bank accounts. Launched in the spring of 2020, its native token, SOL (CRYPTO:SOL), is one of the Top 15 coins on the charts. As more companies start using its network, investors who get in on Solana now stand a better chance of striking gold in the future.
Bank of America cuts gold, silver, PGM, copper forecasts for 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report published Thursday, the bank slashed most of its forecasts for precious metals and base metals.
Hidden Gems, Ep. 4: GOLD RUSH

The Buckeye Chapter of the GPAA (Gold Prospectors Association of America) invites the public to join them every second Saturday of the month, April through October, to pan for gold at an actual gold claim located along the Clear Fork River, between Bellville and Butler! Gold Rush Days will also take place there Sept. 4 and 5.
WATCH: Hidden Gems, Ep. 4 - GOLD RUSH

There's real treasure to be discovered in Richland County and locals have several exciting opportunities to uncover it. Enjoy as our host, Jami Kinton-Sluss, takes you to a local gold claim, teaches you how to pan and shows you how gold prospecting is still very much alive and well in Richland County!
Volatility ahead for gold and silver

Jeff Christian discusses Gold and Silver's narrow price movement over the past few weeks, and what to expect heading into July and August. Also discussed is Basil III's effect on the market, and the relationship between Gold and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Gold/Silver: New Basel III rules to provide the next "Tailwind"

Goodbye June and hello July as the new month brings new fund flows in precious metals as it is now more attractive for banks to hold Gold, a newly established Tier 1 asset. New banking rules, known as Basel III, came into effect, meaning Gold is as good as cash on a bank's balance sheet. We have discussed this before, and another component is the removal of hypothecated Gold counted on their balance sheet. I have spoken to many of you who have expressed distrust for large banking institutions and their ability to "paper" over the precious metals and artificially suppress prices. New rules could help smooth out some of the volatility in Gold and To further help you understand the quantitative analyses of the precious metals markets, we created a free "Gold Trends Macro Book," updated with silver slides. You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.
Here's Why You Should Still Stay Bullish on Gold and Silver in 2021

Here’s Why You Should Still Stay Bullish on Gold and Silver in 2021. The mid-year outlook for gold and silver is positive. After starting on an uptrend with the high year-to-date price set on January 4 at US$1,943, the first half of 2021 proved to be full of setbacks for the price of gold.
Galiano posts gold production drop at Asanko in second quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite a decline in gold output in Q2 2021, which the company attributed to mill feed that was...
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD rally testing initial resistance hurdles- constructive above 1771. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices rallied more than 0.56% since...
Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$17.34

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.
Platinum is about to test an important technical level

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The price of platinum has moved higher in recent sessions but it is about to...
Gold lower, silver higher

The july gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1805.50 an ounce – down $4.50. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $26.22 an ounce – up one cent.
Silver price technical analysis

(Kitco News) - Silver has been consolidating in recent sessions and there has a triangle type formation converging at the moment. The break of the purple structure below could help indicate the future trajectory of the metal. The 4-hour chart below also highlights some of the other key intraday levels to watch.
3 Hidden Gem Stocks to Buy In the Reddit Rubble

A very popular investment trend of 2021 is trading Reddit stocks like bazookas. These are a collection of tickers that occasionally experience extremely strong short squeezes. GameStop (NYSE:GME) started this trend earlier this year, but the collective has grown quite a bit since then. At the risk of offending their fans, I would say too many of these stocks have questionable fundamentals. However there are a few hidden-gem stocks to buy that are in the group.

