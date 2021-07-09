PGMs: the hidden gems; gold and silver: it is still all about demand

Goodbye June and hello July as the new month brings new fund flows in precious metals as it is now more attractive for banks to hold Gold, a newly established Tier 1 asset. New banking rules, known as Basel III, came into effect, meaning Gold is as good as cash on a bank's balance sheet. We have discussed this before, and another component is the removal of hypothecated Gold counted on their balance sheet. I have spoken to many of you who have expressed distrust for large banking institutions and their ability to "paper" over the precious metals and artificially suppress prices. New rules could help smooth out some of the volatility in Gold and To further help you understand the quantitative analyses of the precious metals markets, we created a free "Gold Trends Macro Book," updated with silver slides. You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.