NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department will begin offering incentives to encourage residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The department will offer a $100 gift card to 30 Newton County residents who receive both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, health officials said in an announcement of the new program. Ten gift cards will be given to individuals aged 12-17, 10 gift cards will go to individuals in aged 18-25, and 10 gift cards will go to individuals 26 and older.