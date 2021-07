While Doja Cat holds a prestigious place among pop music's elite, she does have bars. The L.A. singer has been known to drop a few 16s that have won over hip-hop heads over her tenure in the game. On Friday, she slid through with her third studio album, Planet Her, immersing her fans into the intergalactic world she created over the course of 14 songs. However, she hasn't stopped dishing out music yet. At the wee hours of Sunday morning, she returned with the deluxe edition of the project that boasts an additional five tracks.