There’s A Long History Of Police Violence Against Latinos Going Unrecognized And That Needs To Change
As the United States starts to confront racist and deadly policing culture, it remains difficult to understand the true scope of the impact of police brutality. In recent years, a number of activists and media outlets have taken it upon themselves to collect data of police violence since there is no federal database of information. And through this reporting, we’re learning that Latino victims of police violence are often severely underrepresented.wearemitu.com
