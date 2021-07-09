Plastic or Paper? Cotton May Be the Future of Grocery Bags

SUFFERN, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. As more and more states and municipalities outlaw disposable plastic grocery bags, retailers are searching for a replacement. Many stores now sell re-usable plastic-mesh bags which are supposed to be re-usable. But when these plastic re-usable bags get old or torn or dirty, they are tossed in the trash, and they either end up in a land fill or the ocean with all the other non-biodegradable plastic!