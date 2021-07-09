FirstService Residential Partners with Hunt on The Colony
AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, is proud to partner with Hunt Companies in taking over management of their 2,300-acre master-planned community, The Colony. Situated between Bastrop and Austin, neighborhoods offering various amenities throughout the community far surpass any other new home communities nearby. Add to that the dozens of floor plans, styles and prices; the Colony has it all.www.stamfordadvocate.com
