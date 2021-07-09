Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Richard Branson on space flight: I'm going to enjoy every second

republic-online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic founder Richard Branson will travel to space on a rocket-powered plane. CNN's Rachel Crane reports from New Mexico where the launch will take place.

www.republic-online.com

The Independent

Person who paid $28m to join Jeff Bezos flight to space unable to go as they’re busy

The person who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos on a trip to space is unable to do so because they are busy, the private rocket company has announced.Instead, the first ever paying customer of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket firm will be 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, it said. As well as being Mr Bezos’s first paying customer, he will also be the youngest person on space.He will join Wally Funk, who is aged 82 and will become the oldest ever person in space. Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will make up the rest of the passengers on...
Albuquerque, NMnewmexicopbs.org

Branson Blasts into Space

July 16, 2021 – New Mexico is aflutter with news of the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight from Spaceport America. Sir Richard Branson’s high-profile jaunt into weightlessness on July 11 drew massive attention to the purpose-built New Mexico facility. Will it soon also bring money? The Line opinion panel looks at successes and challenges as the state seeks to leverage the Virgin Galactic spotlight.
The Independent

Richard Branson says critics arguing he should use his wealth to end climate change ‘are not fully educated’

Richard Branson has said that critics who believe that he should use his vast wealth to address issues such as climate change “are not fully educated as to what space does for Earth.”Speaking on ‘The Late Late Show’, hosted by Stephen Colbert, the billionaire said: “Space is connecting the billions of people who are not connected, on telephones, on other things.“Every single spaceship that we sent … putting satellites up there, monitoring different things around the world, the degradation of rainforests, monitoring food distribution, even monitoring things like climate change, these things are essential for us back here on Earth....
The Hill

Branson returns from space on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic company founder Richard Branson successfully landed on earth just after 12 p.m. Sunday, becoming the first billionaire to launch into space. Branson made the trip, which lasted about 90 minutes, in a spaceplane created by his company that launched on Sunday morning after a 90-minute delay. The spaceplane,...
KVIA ABC-7

Branson’s space trip delayed; potential it could be scrubbed

(Editor's note: Click here to watch ABC-7's LIVE launch coverage from 6-7AM and 8-10AM) UPDATE: Billionaire Sir Richard Branson's launch to the edge of space on Sunday morning in the first fully crewed flight from his private space tourism firm Virgin Galactic was delayed, VG officials announced, citing "overnight weather conditions." Instead of the launch taking The post Branson’s space trip delayed; potential it could be scrubbed appeared first on KVIA.

