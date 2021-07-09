Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Out Now: Stefano Pain & Andrea Serratore, "Hallelujah" (Maro Music & Skytech Remix) (Ego Italy)

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. “Hallelujah" is the new single by DJ/producer, Stefano Pain, who began his DJ career at age 15 playing in top nightclubs around the world. Supported by DJs such as David Guetta, Bob Sinclar, Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell and many others, Pain's productions have reached the international sales charts several times. “Hallelujah,” produced in collaboration with Andrea Serratore, was remixed by MARO Music & Skytech, the remixing duo of the Platinum-certified hit song by Sanah, "Invisible Dress," released earlier this year.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves V
Person
R3hab
Person
Hardwell
Person
Bob Sinclar
Person
David Guetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Festival#Electronic Dance Music#Hallelujah#Maro Music Skytech#Prweb#Swedish#Polish#Bassjackers#Dj#Bettermaker#Grammy#Dash Radio#Projekt Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
News Break
Spotify
Country
Belgium
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
rolling out

R&B songstress Mya debuts alter ego on rap single (video)

Mya has wooed us with her smooth R&B vocals for more than 20 years, but now the “Best of Me” singer has decided to spit a few bars and add rapper to her repertoire. Switching her alias to Mya Lan$ky when she rocks the mic, Mya just released her new video, “Worth It,” as she merges her poetry over beats.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Westside Tut Grabs 42 Dugg For "Sinbad (Remix)"

Westside Tut is still riding high off of the release of his 2020 album, Don't Let Go 2. The rapper unveiled the deluxe edition shortly after but there clearly isn't a shortage of music in the cut. A few months back, he blessed fans with a quick four-track EP titled, Pack Of Slapz 2 which included the less-than-a-minute-long record, "Sinbad." The song, which is the perfect length for TikTok virality, became a fan favorite and now, Tut dropped off the remix with 42 Dugg. Tut and Dugg swap bars over the hypnotic production as they reflect on the streets and status.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Pontias & Several Definitions ‘Outline (Booka Shade Remix)’

Pontias will release his new EP ‘Outline’ via Family Piknik Music this month. The French producer steps on the label, run by the team behind the festival of the same name, with two tracks of anthemic, festival-ready techno. The EP sees the DJ and producer collaborating with Several Definitions and ALBANØ, as well as tapping KIKO and Booka Shade for remixes.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sech and Jhay Cortez Share Video for New “911 (Remix)”: Watch

Panamanian reggaeton musician Sech has shared a remix of his single from earlier this year, “911.” The new remix features Jhay Cortez. The song is produced by Cerebro, Dímelo Flow, and Omar Jahir Perez de Garcia. Watch the “911 (Remix)” music video, filmed in Miami and directed by Un Enano, below.
MusicEDMTunes

Eric Prydz Presents ‘All Night’ By Tonja Holma This Friday

Three years ago Eric Prydz announced his fourth alter ego, Tonja Holma. This week, we’re getting a new single out titled ‘All Night’. We see its release on Pryda Presents and it’s very exciting. He announced the news on his Facebook earlier this week with a scintillating laser video. Based...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Faded” by Alan Walker

“I was around 16 or 17 when I put out ‘Fade’ and it started to get huge, global recognition, at least on the internet,” Alan Walker tells. American Songwriter. It was 2014—the English-Norwegian producer and DJ was still finding his voice. Raised alongside the dynamic and ever-evolving culture of the internet, once he started figuring out how to make music, YouTube quickly became the dominant platform… and it raised him all the way to stardom.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Yves Tumor Releases Outstanding New EP 'The Asymptotical World'

Yves Tumor has released a new EP The Asymptotical World out now on Warp. Following Tumor’s 2020 album Heaven To a Tortured Mind, and one of our best of the year, this project continues along that same musical vein. The Asymptotical World opens with the previously released single “Jackie,” an...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music – What is Electronic Dance Music (EDM)?

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) has been around for a number of years now. It has always been popular, but in recent years it has grown to new heights. Many producers have taken to producing their own EDM, using software such as Pro Tools and other tools. However, what has really helped make electronic dance music (EDM) even more popular is the increased popularity of online dancewear websites. Sites such as Just Do It, DanceDanceLife, and others have become highly sought after resources for electronic dance music makers.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Weekly

Claude VonStroke and Justin Jay Team on ‘Oh’ EP

Throughout the ascension of dance music over the last decade, the Dirtybird has proven to be more than a source of high-quality, rump-shakin beats. “OKAY” by Shiba San. “Stop It” by Fisher. The San Francisco bred imprint and globally known event curator, and continuously shifts the collective consciousness surrounding house and techno, causing an entire population of dance music fans to be excited about new ideas and possibilities.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

James Blunt Announces Greatest Hits Album ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’

James Blunt will release a greatest hits album, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004- 2021), on November 19th via Atlantic Records. The 30-song collection spans the musician’s 17-year career, including hits like “You’re Beautiful” and “Cold.” The album will feature four new songs, “Love Under Pressure,” “Unstoppable,” “Adrenaline” and “I Came For Love,” as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including at Glastonbury Festival. “Amazingly, I’m releasing my greatest hits,” Blunt said in a statement. “I wanted to call it Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard), but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call...
MusicMetalSucks

Exclusive Track Premiere: “Phone Tumor” (Shigeto Remix) By Melted Bodies

Enjoy Yourself, last year’s debuted from Melted Bodies, was one of the most delightfully batshit insane releases in recent memory. Melding grindcore, mathcore, noise rock, thrash, and pretty much whatever else the band felt like, Enjoy Yourself is a truly envelope-pushing endeavor that sounds like the rabid lovechild of Mike Patton and Serj Tankian. Little wonder that MetalSucks’ own beloved comments section moderator, Modtoid Man, named it his favorite album of 2020, praising Enjoy Yourself as “the soundtrack for the sickest Adult Swim cartoon you’ve never seen.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Swedish House Mafia Reunite, Drop New Music, Sign To Republic

Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have returned with a new song and video “It Gets Better,” alongside an announcement of signing to Republic Records. Their reunion is celebrated by an iconic cover of Billboard Magazine and will be galvanized further with a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday July 19. The seminal group last released music in 2013.
Musicdjmag.com

ANNA, Avalon Emerson, Folamour, Conducta, more added to Sónar 2022 line-up

A host of new names have been added to the Sónar 2022 line-up, including Brazilian DJ/producer ANNA, Avalon Emerson, Folamour and Kiwi Rekords boss, Conducta. Taking place on the 16th, 17th and 18th of June in Fira Montjuic and Fira Gran Via, the 2022 edition of the event will follow on from Sónar Istanbul in October this year, and the Portugal edition in April 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy