What else can be said about a champion like Novak Djokovic, a tennis player capable of repeatedly beating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, on hard, on clay and on grass-courts? What else can be said about a champion like the Serb, capable of channeling all "Matteo, Matteo, Matteo" that rained like hail from the stands of the Center Court of Wimbledon, in the final won on Sunday against Berrettini, dominating, as usual? A smile, a look.