Sisters, OR

Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale, Black Butte Ranch Fire to ban all recreational burning

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
 7 days ago
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, 10 Northwest fire agencies including Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale and Black Butte Ranch will impose a ban on all recreational burning, and follow the regulated-use closures imposed by the Oregon Department of Forestry and public use restrictions imposed by the Central Oregon Fire Management Services in the Central Oregon District to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

This ban will be in effect for Northwest fire agencies until further notice, and includes all areas within the Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman, Cloverdale and Sisters fire districts.

All open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, fires used for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth or similar purposes. Not included in this burn ban are portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels.

With drought conditions declared for much of the Northwest, and hot temperatures extending into the next several months, firefighters will be busy responding to lightning-caused wildfires.

"Additional wildfires caused through carelessness or negligence create unnecessary risk to our firefighters, the land, natural resources, our visitors, and our neighboring private lands," the joint announcement Friday stated.

Residents are strongly encouraged to review the following information and maps of regulated closures and public use restrictions currently in place in Central Oregon:

Oregon Department of Forestry: http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx

USFS Deschutes National Forest: http://www.fs.usda.gov/centraloregon

Deschutes County: https://maps.deschutes.org/custom/basic/PublicUseRestrictions.html

Residents and visitors can contact their local fire protection agencies for additional burning information and regulations. Northwest fire agencies will continue to monitor weather and fuel moisture conditions in their district and may make modifications on a day-to-day basis.

Please call your local fire agency for more information: Black Butte Ranch Rural Fire Protection District: 541-595-2288, Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District: 541-389-2345, Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District: 541-549-0771.

Sisters-Camp Sherman, Cloverdale, Black Butte Ranch Fire to ban all recreational burning

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

