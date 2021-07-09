Cancel
Beach Haven, NJ

Come see Annie, the Musical at Surflight Theater

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
BEACH HAVEN, NJ – Based on the popular comic strip, Annie tells the extraordinary story of a little orphan who ends up in the lap of luxury with Depression-era billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Unlike most of the other children at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage, spunky Annie believes that her parents are still alive and will one day return to claim her. So when Mr. Warbucks offers to adopt her, she asks the most powerful man in America to help find her real mom and dad instead, and he agrees. Warbucks’ whopping reward for Annie’s parents attracts the attention of con artists Rooster, Lily and the wicked Miss Hannigan, who hatch a plot to kidnap Annie and take the $50,000 reward. But don’t fret: This classic family musical has a happy ending for Annie, Daddy Warbucks and the whole gang.

