An unusual hole in one meant a $1,000 prize for one lucky resident on Saturday but will also mean an amazing experience for up to eight kids this year. The annual Golf Ball Drop is a fundraiser of Weaverville Rotary Club, partnered with the Lions Club, designed to send local underprivileged youth to B Bar K Ranch for summer camp. The clubs work with the county and Child Protective Services to identify kids around the county who would otherwise not have a chance to experience summer camp.