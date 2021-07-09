It’s Firepit Friday at the Willow Creek Winery all summer long
Join us at Willow Creek Farm and Winery every Friday night out in the fresh vineayrd air for Fire Pit Friday! Enjoy wine, a full grill menu and live music featuring local musicians around our crackling fire pits. Music begins at 6 pm next to our beautiful vineyard with a different musical guest every week! Reservations are required for guaranteed full-service seating and they fill up quickly! Be sure to call to reserve your seats!www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0