It’s Firepit Friday at the Willow Creek Winery all summer long

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Join us at Willow Creek Farm and Winery every Friday night out in the fresh vineayrd air for Fire Pit Friday! Enjoy wine, a full grill menu and live music featuring local musicians around our crackling fire pits. Music begins at 6 pm next to our beautiful vineyard with a different musical guest every week! Reservations are required for guaranteed full-service seating and they fill up quickly! Be sure to call to reserve your seats!

