Wildwood, NJ

New Jersey Jeep Invasion This Saturday

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
The largest all Jeep show in the Northeast on the beach in Wildwood! Jeeps, vendors, beach obstacle course and tons of fun for the entire family! The Jeep Invasion festivities kick-off at 9 am on Friday, as Jeeps and vendors will be on display on the beach between Andrews & Cresse Avenues from 9 am – 5 pm. On Saturday, there will be a beach obstacle course and vendors from all over the country on the beach between Andrews & Cresse Avenues from 9 am – 4 pm. Festivities continue Sunday, with the obstacle course challenges from 9 am – 3 pm. Vendors will be open until 1 pm. FREE for spectators. Pre-registration for Jeeps is necessary.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
#Jeeps#Obstacle Course#New Jersey Jeep Invasion#Andrews Cresse Avenues
