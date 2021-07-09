Cancel
Decatur, GA

Decatur Schools to continue mandatory mask wearing in new school year

By Asia Ashley
thechampionnewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Schools of Decatur will continue its mandatory mask wearing policy for the 2021-22 school year, which begins Aug. 3. “As I went into this decision. I knew we were going to have people on both sides [of the issues] but I had to make a decision so that our operations department can move forward, can get ready for school and if we need to make changes as we move forward, we can do that as we look at the data and see how things are going, but we have to have a starting point,” said CSD Superintendent Maggie Fehrman during a July 8 town hall.

