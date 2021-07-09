The Untold Truth Of Superdawg Drive-In

If there's one restaurant that just about everyone can agree on, it's the Cheesecake Factory. The massive chain restaurant has locations all over, and with a huge menu with plenty of variety, it's pretty much always a safe bet that whoever you're with will find something they want to eat there. Despite the name, the Cheesecake Factory actually serves more than just cheesecake or dessert, and their food is pretty tasty. Between the distinct decor, menu that's basically a short novel, and addictive — and free — bread they serve before your meal, it's easy to understand why the Cheesecake Factory is so successful.