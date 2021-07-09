Cancel
Chicago, IL

The Untold Truth Of Superdawg Drive-In

By Joe Nasta
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
If you pay a visit to Chicago, it goes without saying that it's a must to stop by one of the city's treasured hot dog stands — and few are more iconic than the attention-grabbing Superdawg Drive-In. Most notably, the restaurant's claim-to-fame — a 100% beef Superdawg that's loaded with golden mustard, piccalilli, kosher dill pickle, chopped Spanish onions, and a hot pepper (as noted on the website) — has been served on a poppyseed bun with a side of crinkle-cut Superfries and delivered in that classic red box for generation after generation. It's not hyperbole to say this stand is an important part of hot dog culture in Chicago.

