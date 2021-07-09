Cancel
Ag Tech Day set for Saturday; Free interactive family event featuring robots, 3-D printing

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in El Paso is hosting an Ag Tech Day event for youth and their families on July 10. “Agriculture is crucial for regional sustainability,” said Saurav Kumar, Ph.D., El Paso, Texas A&M AgriLife Research water specialist and assistant professor in the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, “It’s a critical component of the economic, environmental, social and cultural landscape here.”

