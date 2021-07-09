Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden Nominates Los Angeles Mayor for Ambassador Gig

By Blake Montgomery
Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India on Friday. Biden and Garcetti are close allies, with the latter serving as co-chair for Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020. According to the Los Angeles Times, Garcetti would be the first mayor of the city to leave the post voluntarily in more than 100 years. The nomination comes at a time when India is still struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Experts believe COVID has killed more people in India than anywhere else in the world despite an official death toll that is lower than that of the United States.

