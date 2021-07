Serial killers are an endlessly fascinating subject. Murder mysteries have been one of the most popular forms of entertainment since the dawn of television and movies; true crime stories have gripped audiences for decades before podcasts revived the genre. But audiences in recent years have become savvier about the presentation of these real-life characters, especially in films and docudramas that attempt to glamorize what they’ve done by casting attractive celebrities in the roles. The newest fave for this sort of treatment has been Ted Bundy, and judging by reactions on Twitter, the newest Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman trailer finally seems to have hit the tipping point as to how much audiences can take.