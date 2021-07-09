Arizona Prosecutors Decline to Charge Chad Daybell in Murder of New Wife Lori Vallow’s Slain Fourth Husband

A Georgia magistrate judge on Friday evening refused to set bond for an accused triple murderer. Bryan Rhoden, 23 of Atlanta, appeared in court for the first time in the case at 8 p.m. Friday. He’s charged with kidnapping Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, Calif., and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kan., by binding the men about the “hands, legs, and mouth,” according to a warrant. He’s then accused of shooting the men dead and leaving their bodies in a truck at the tenth hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga., on the afternoon of July 3rd. He’s also accused of murdering golf pro Gene Siller, who the authorities believe stumbled across the already occurring crime.