Arizona Prosecutors Decline to Charge Chad Daybell in Murder of New Wife Lori Vallow’s Slain Fourth Husband

By Alberto Luperon
 7 days ago
Prosecutors in Maricopa County, Arizona have declined to charge Chad Daybell, 52, in the alleged murder of his new wife’s slain fourth husband Charles Vallow. The announcement came as other charges mount against both Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell, 48, in two states involving the killings of Lori’s children Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as Chad’s late wife Tammy Daybell, 49.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

