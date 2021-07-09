Arizona Prosecutors Decline to Charge Chad Daybell in Murder of New Wife Lori Vallow’s Slain Fourth Husband
Prosecutors in Maricopa County, Arizona have declined to charge Chad Daybell, 52, in the alleged murder of his new wife’s slain fourth husband Charles Vallow. The announcement came as other charges mount against both Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell, 48, in two states involving the killings of Lori’s children Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as Chad’s late wife Tammy Daybell, 49.lawandcrime.com
