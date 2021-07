In many ways, Kurt Warner’s story is the football story. A guy down on his luck, wasting his cannon arm flinging loaves of bread in the supermarket, gets a small break. Then a bigger one. He sweats. He grinds. He studies the playbook. The next thing you know, he’s coming out of nowhere to lead The Greatest Show on Turf, standing for one brief moment atop the pinnacle of sport. If you put your mind to your task and your nose to the grindstone, anything is possible. That is football’s most quintessentially American promise and few players have made good on it quite like Kurt Warner.