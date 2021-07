Parise leaves the Wild as one of the most prolific scorers in franchise history, but also a player who showcased a tremendous level of competitiveness while battling several injuries. Maybe the only lingering question around his tenure with the Wild is what would have happened if he had suffered slightly fewer of them. In six of his seven seasons in New Jersey, Parise played either 81 or 82 regular season games, but with the Wild those numbers dipped, as he averaged 62 games per season.