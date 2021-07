Edmonton Oilers fans were a bit shocked to learn that the team was in on conversations regarding defenseman Duncan Keith. Perhaps they were even more shocked when it was discussed that the Oilers might be a target team for the player and that Keith has them on his radar as one of the few teams he’d accept a trade to. Chatter ranged from the Chicago Blackhawks not being willing to retain salary and wanting a prospect, the the team not being willing to both retain and take a bad contract.