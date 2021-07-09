Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

FIU Football: Panthers hope to rebound and return to bowl game in 2021

By Jackson Caudell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter numerous COVID issues derailed their 2020 season, FIU Football is hoping to rebound and get back to the postseason. Many programs dealt with COVID-19 in some sort of way, but some programs were hit harder by the pandemic and one of those programs happened to be FIU. The Panthers could never seem to get on track and that resulted in an 0-5 season after going to two straight bowl games under head coach Butch Davis. With COVID behind them, there is hope that last season can just be a blip on the radar and the Panthers can return to the postseason and continue to ascend as a program.

saturdayblitz.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

110K+
Followers
300K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Davis
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Bowl Games#College Football#Fiu#American Football#Fiu Football#Covid#T Y Hilton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson duos at WR, CB ranked in top-10 by national outlet

Clemson has quite the arrangement of talent going into the 2021 season. Boiled down to the top pair of players at a position, the Tigers grade well according to Pro Football Focus at wide receiver and cornerback. PFF's Anthony Treash says Justyn Ross and Joe Ngata, who are both looking...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football: 2022 5-star target projected to Clemson

Michigan, Michigan Wolverines football, Clemson, American football, Penn State Nittany Lions football, Georgia, Ann Arbor, LSU Tigers football, Detroit Tigers, Albert, Prince Consort. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Michigan football is a finalist for five-star safety Keon Sabb and here’s the latest on his recruitment with a decision coming Saturday.
High SchoolKaty Times

Coach Gotte talks summer training for Paetow Panther football

Paetow High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director William “BJ” Gotte has his student-athletes working hard this summer to prepare for the fall football season. He said he is excited about the level of player engagement in his school’s young football program and has them focused on skill development over the summer.
Pinewood, SCThe Post and Courier

Pinewood Prep Panthers release 2021 football schedule

The Pinewood Prep Football team will have six home games in 2021. The Panthers’ football schedule doesn’t include any big surprises and dedicated Pinewood fans should be pleased because they will only have to plan for a couple of lengthy road trips this fall. Pinewood will warm up for the...
Warrenville, ILPosted by
The Voice

York, Wheaton Warrenville South, football teams hopeful

York High School head football coach, Mike Fitzgerald, is hoping to keep to keep his program’s momentum continuing into the Fall. Under Fitzgerald, the Dukes slowly have been piling up signature victories in hopes of building sustained success, which is important element to be a contender in the rugged West Suburban Silver Conference.
College Sportsbartlesvilleradio.com

OKU Football Hoping to Continue Success

Oklahoma Union football is coming off one the most successful three-year runs in program history. Heading into 2021 the Cougars will be ushering in quite a bit of new talent on both sides of the ball. After spring ball, head coach Stephen Trammell announced that junior Jayden St. John had...
Cedar Falls, IAthegazette.com

UNI football summer check-in: Panthers loaded at running back

CEDAR FALLS — Much like its room of quarterbacks, Northern Iowa’s football team added depth to its group of running backs this offseason. Upperclassmen Tyler Hoosman and Dom Williams shouldered the majority of the Panthers workload on the ground this spring, gaining 618 of the team’s 724 rushing yards. The...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 sneaky Panthers options your fantasy football team needs in 2021

Which Carolina Panthers options come with sneaky potential that you absolutely must consider stashing on your fantasy football squad in 2021?. With training camp and preseason games just around the corner, now is the time for fans start preparing for their all-important fantasy football drafts across the globe. This has become almost a staple of life on Sundays due to its ever-increasing emergence, which adds another layer to gameday that is only going to get bigger over time.
College Sportschatsports.com

FIU Football: 2021 Preview — Running Backs

With less than two months until the Panthers begin their season at home against FCS Long Island, here’s our look at the running backs in our position-by-position preview of the 2021 FIU football team. Senior D’Vonte Price looks to build upon a truncated 2020 campaign that saw him lead Conference...
NFLlandgrantholyland.com

Ezekiel Elliott is due for a big fantasy rebound, as well as a return to NFL prominence

Prior to 2020, Ezekiel Elliott was considered one of the premier running backs in the NFL. It was the case on the field, as well as in fantasy football lineups. During his first four years in the league, he averaged over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns per season. As a result, he became a lock to be selected in the first round of fantasy drafts. While his production did fall off last season, the narrative that Zeke might be “washed” is nothing more than speculation.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Panthers on the Green returns

The annual Panthers on the Green golf tournament will return to Derby Golf & Country Club (2600 N. Triple Creek Dr.) on July 31. The tournament will get underway with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and awards will be presented after the tournament. Registration is $540 for a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
Marquette, IAmanchesterpress.com

Vikings split opening games, fall to Panthers

A double bill at Bellevue Marquette gave the Edgewood-Colesburg softball team a win and a loss, June 28. Those were followed by a loss at Monticello the next night to put the Vikings at 11-25 for the year. Against Marquette, the Vikings won the opener, 7-3, after taking a 2-0...
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

Early predictions for 44 NCAA bowl games

As the Independence Day celebrations dissipate like fireworks in the sky, we’re already looking forward to the next great holiday season. No, not Thanksgiving or Christmas, we’re counting down to bowl season with our 2021 college football bowl projections. Although the start of the college football season is still some 50 days away, take a sneak peek at how it could all unfold over the next five months.
College SportsCollege Football News

College Football Bowl Ties, Affiliations For Each Conference 2021-2022

College football bowl tie-ins and bowl affiliations for every conference going into the 2021 season. College Football Bowl Tie-Ins, Affiliations 2020-2021. – The top four teams ranked by the College Football Playoff selection committee will be slotted in the semifinals: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, both on Friday, December 31st, 2021.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Pro Football Network releases early bowl projections for B1G teams

Some early bowl projections are out. At least one network believes the B1G will be left out of the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2018. Pro Football Network recently released its bowl projections for the end of the 2021 season. Nine teams from the B1G are predicted to go bowling at the end of the year, but none are projected to make the four-team field for the College Football Playoff.
Grafton, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Bruton High has lost 21 straight football games. Panthers hope Barrington Morrison can turn things around.

Queens Lake Middle has long been the feeder school of athletes for Bruton High. It is supplying the Panthers’ next head football coach as well. Barrington Morrison, a volunteer assistant coach last year at Queens Lake, was introduced this week as Bruton’s new head football coach. He replaces Panthers’ assistants Obie Boykin and Kendall Green, who shared head coaching duties on an interim basis ...
MLBsujuiceonline.com

Orange Watch: 2021 Syracuse football’s MLB stadium bowl possiblities

Item: Joining the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, the ACC has two other bowl affiliations at Major League Baseball parks this upcoming season, one of which would provide a return home for Dino Babers. The first order of business in the critical sixth season at the helm for Babers is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy