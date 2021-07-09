FIU Football: Panthers hope to rebound and return to bowl game in 2021
After numerous COVID issues derailed their 2020 season, FIU Football is hoping to rebound and get back to the postseason. Many programs dealt with COVID-19 in some sort of way, but some programs were hit harder by the pandemic and one of those programs happened to be FIU. The Panthers could never seem to get on track and that resulted in an 0-5 season after going to two straight bowl games under head coach Butch Davis. With COVID behind them, there is hope that last season can just be a blip on the radar and the Panthers can return to the postseason and continue to ascend as a program.saturdayblitz.com
Comments / 0