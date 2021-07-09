Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Equity Fundraising Solutions: Traditional VCs or Cryptocurrencies?

By Sarah Austin
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Until recently, new companies had one option to raise funds — sell an uncomfortably large chunk of it to an interested venture capitalist or angel investor and hope they don’t get in the way of the creative process. Otherwise, they need to build from the ground up, and that’s not always the most effective strategy for many business models.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fundraising#Vcs#Crowdfunding#Solution#Intercoin#Liti Capital#Liti#Tokens#Oneof#Nft#Tezos#Neufund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Related
Businessinvestmentu.com

Chime IPO: Will This Fintech Unicorn Go Public in 2021?

The Chime IPO is coming soon. The company is one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021, and it’s set to go public in late 2021. So, what’s the latest news on the anticipated Chime IPO? Here’s what we know…. Chime IPO: The Business. Chime is a fintech startup that...
Marketsaustinnews.net

Digital Asset Exchange Binaryx Offers Businesses to Put Bitcoin on Their Balance Sheet

Using Binaryx Companies Can Diversify their Portfolio Without the Challenges of Buying and Safekeeping Digital Assets Directly. TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Binaryx, European digital asset exchange, launches a new service, offering businesses indirect exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets. Investing in a number of popular cryptocurrencies via Binaryx could be safer and easier for companies than holding the digital currency directly.
Marketswmleader.com

Blockchain will be ‘hugely disruptive’ to finance: Franklin Templeton CEO

Enterprise software company Oracle (ORCL) in recent days formed a partnership with an outfit that will strengthen its blockchain-related services, and Bank of America launched a cryptocurrency research team — the latest signs of major firms embracing decentralized finance. Blockchain can claim another believer among the nation’s top financial institutions...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Revolut $800 Million Funding Round Signifies Hot Fintech Market

Fintech has become more popular than a white Telfar bag. After an $800 million funding round, Revolut, a London-based fintech startup, is now the UK's biggest private company ever with a valuation of $33 billion. It was worth just $5.5 billion last year. Revolut falls into the category of “neobanks,”...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Binaryx Digital Assets Exchange Launches Crypto Services for Businesses

The European Binaryx digital assets exchange has launched a set of services aimed at businesses, allowing them to diversify their crypto assets portfolios and bypass the hurdles typically associated with purchase and sales operations, as well as direct digital asset safekeeping. The new services by Binaryx grant businesses the possibility...
Marketstearsheet.co

Why more fintechs and institutions should offer crypto products

The largest companies and central government banks are either now invested in crypto or actively exploring crypto, making it an inevitable part of the global financial system. For financial services organizations and emerging fintechs looking to offer crypto capabilities to their own customers, these are some of the key considerations, benefits, hurdles, and solutions to keep in mind.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

ICICI Bank stops customers from using foreign remittances to invest in digital assets

ICICI Bank has intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency trading, asking customers not to use foreign remittances to invest in digital assets. The bank has modified the ‘Retail Outward Remittance Application’ form to include a declaration that ‘remittance is NOT for investment/purchase of Bitcoin/cryptocurrencies/virtual currencies”. Users intending to transfer money overseas under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liberalised remittance scheme now need to sign that declaration, which also dissuades customers from investing in ‘units of mutual funds/shares or any other capital instrument of a company dealing in bitcoins/cryptocurrency/virtual currencies’.
Currenciesaba.com

Understanding Cryptocurrency

This report provides a high-level overview of cryptocurrency (crypto), including its origins and technological underpinnings, and the industry built to support it. The report attempts to map crypto-related business activities to comparable products and activities in the banking space, including: existing, ongoing and emerging regulatory issues related to the sector and what to expect in the next 6 to 18 months. Finally, the report provides considerations for banks as they approach the crypto sector either generally or commercially.
CurrenciesWest Side Journal

Exploring cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been a topic ablaze in national news. One of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk tweets about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies often. As of March 2021, Forbes reported Tesla, a company of Musk’s, owned over 40,000 Bitcoin which at that time had a value of nearly 2.5 billion dollars.
EconomyTechCrunch

Traditional VCs turn to emerging managers for deal flow and, in some cases, new partners

He opted to go it alone, but he’s hardly alone in attracting interest. Anecdotally, bringing emerging managers into the fold is among the newer ways that powerful venture firms stay powerful. Early last year, for example, crypto investor Arianna Simpson — who founded and was managing her own crypto-focused hedge fund — was lured into the heavyweight firm Andreessen Horowitz as a deal partner.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (the "Company") announces that on Wednesday 14 July 2021 it issued new ordinary shares of 5p each under its blocklisting facility as shown below. Consequently, the Company's issued share capital consists of 107,319,651 ordinary shares of 5p each, the total number of shares...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

CCAF Launches Global COVID-19 #Fintech Market and Industry Resilience Study

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) has launched its next survey on the Fintech industry. According to CCAF, the research entity has kicked off the Global COVID-19 #Fintech Market and Industry Resilience Study. More recently, CCAF published its Global Alternative Finance Benchmarking Report outlining the development of innovations in...
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

3 factors that prevent SMEs from growing

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Just as there are many stories of successful entrepreneurs who started small businesses, most of those who dare know the “B side” of business . It is known that in Mexico 80% of microenterprises fail before reaching their first two years of life, and that of those that survive only 20% manage to overcome the five-year barrier.
Personal FinanceEntrepreneur

Why Entrepreneurs Should Adopt Hybrid Finance

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Just as communication has evolved significantly, we’re now witnessing the same level of disruption that occurred in web 2.0 in the financial world with cryptocurrencies, often referred to as web 3.0. In this lightning-speed chase, the disruption is more akin to a...
StocksEntrepreneur

These Are The Top Ten Cryptocurrencies With The Highest YTD Return

Cryptocurrency was among the best asset classes last year. In fact, this digital currency has been among the top-performing assets for the past few years. It is believed that growing acceptance and demand from institutional investors is a major reason for the growth in the crypto market. In addition to institutional investors, the crypto market continues to attract retail investors as well. Moreover, experts believe that a bull run will continue in the crypto market for the foreseeable future. If you are also planning to invest in the crypto market, then to help you select, here are the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest year-to-date (YTD) return.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Financial Survey: Allianz (ALIZY) & Its Competitors

Allianz (OTCMKTS: ALIZY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allianz to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk. Insider &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy