Atlas V Rocket Assembled for Starliner Launch to International Space Station

Plenty of people might look at this and think that it’s not such a big deal for people that are trained to do this type of thing. But the reality of it is that in an environment where speed is possible but not desired, especially with the delicate instruments and materials that are being handled, time is a precious commodity that can’t be wasted. When putting the solar arrays into place on the International Space Station, there are windows of time that need to be taken, but the safety of the astronauts is important as well, and through the timelapse video below one can get at least a small idea of what these individuals go through and what kind of precautions they have to take when it comes to getting the job done. This isn’t like replacing solar panels on the ground, nor is it even comparable to doing something hundreds of feet in the air. This is space, that vast area far beyond anything that many people know, and one slip here could be extremely bad. But that’s why people train and are put through one physical test after another.