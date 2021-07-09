Before I Think You Should Leave: A Tim Robinson Primer
As social media probably reminds you every time you look at it, the second season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson came out on Netflix earlier this week. The sketch comedy’s first season was a word-of-mouth hit in 2019, gradually turning into one of society’s more prolific meme factories as more and more people discovered it and Robinson’s idiosyncratic approach to comedy. If the first season’s ascent to meme godhead was a slow burn, season two’s was a supernova; within minutes of its 3 a.m. ET release, Twitter was already full of screenshots, GIFs, and references. Who knows how many actually watch the show—Netflix keeps those numbers locked up tight—but it’s undeniable that Robinson and his show is a viral sensation, and a well-earned one, after over a decade of working in the comedy trenches.www.pastemagazine.com
