Before I Think You Should Leave: A Tim Robinson Primer

The new season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has finally arrived! In case you were expecting some more musical moments, there are sadly not as many in season two compared to season one, but the few times music is a part of a sketch, it becomes pretty memorable. Take “Baby Cries” in the second episode. The sketch features Tim Robinson playing a guy who “used to be a piece of shit.” The baby he’s trying to hold at a party definitely knows it and won’t stop crying. But all is solved when the baby learns to forgive his douchebag past. The sketch ends with a flashback montage featuring the former piece of shit out with his buddies, eating “sloppy steaks” (which are perfectly fine steaks ruined by being soaked in water), soundtracked by the Auto-Tuned song “Dangerous Knife (The Night Is A Knife).” But all that Auto-Tune can’t hide a very recognizable voice.