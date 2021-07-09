The Wallflowers Stay the Course on Exit Wounds

It must be a little difficult to be a songwriter and also be the son of one of the best songwriters of all time, but Jakob Dylan has done what he can. In spite of the unavoidable comparisons to Bob Dylan, Jakob’s band The Wallflowers have created at least one perfect song in the past 30 years. It’s more than Sean Lennon has to show for himself. With a magical Tom Petty-esque groove and snarling electric guitar backing, “One Headlight” is the song in The Wallflowers’ catalogue that makes the case for just a smidge of nepotism.