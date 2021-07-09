Black Widow End Credits Scene: What Happens, And What It Means For The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Future
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the end of Black Widow. If you have not yet watched the film, read on at your own risk!. After what has felt like an exceptionally long wait, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back on the big screen. We originally expected Cate Shortland’s Black Widow to arrive in theaters about 10 months after Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, but instead the pandemic has made it so that it’s been about two years, and the 2020 movie became a 2021 movie. Fortunately, that drought has ended. And not only does that mean fans get to go to their local cinema to see superhero blockbuster action, but we also once again have the wonderful experience of anticipating a special end credits scene.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0