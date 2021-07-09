Cancel
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 05:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon and at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 120 below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

