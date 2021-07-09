Cancel
Mohave County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 100 to 108 in Kingman, 112 to 120 along the Colorado River and near Lake Havasu, and 110 to 118 in the Cadiz Basin. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Northwest Deserts. In California, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

