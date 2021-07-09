Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Southern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN SCHENECTADY NORTHEASTERN ALBANY...SOUTHEASTERN SARATOGA AND NORTHWESTERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES At 401 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Alplaus, or near Scotia, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Mechanicville, Latham, Niskayuna, Menands, Green Island, Waterford, Round Lake, Loudonville, Country Knolls and Center Brunswick. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 8 and 24, and near exit 26. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 7, and between exits 8A and 11. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.