Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Heat Advisory issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 90 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Through 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially to those seeking relief from hotter temperatures elsewhere.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, NV
County
Lincoln County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Mountains#Red Rock#Canyon#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Sheep Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 to 102 are expected. * WHERE...The urban corridor of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and nearby counties. * WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat related health issues for some individuals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur from mid afternoon until early evening.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Scioto County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Scioto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Craig The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches will be common within the advisory area with rates near 3 inches per hour possible. A small Flash Flood Warning could be needed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Big Cabin New Alluwe... White Oak Centralia... Centrailia Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 03:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches will be common within the advisory area with rates near 3 inches per hour possible. A small Flash Flood Warning could be needed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Big Cabin New Alluwe... White Oak Centralia... Centrailia Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mayes County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mayes, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mayes; Nowata The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches will be common within the advisory area with rates near 3 inches per hour possible. A small Flash Flood Warning could be needed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Big Cabin New Alluwe... White Oak Centralia... Centrailia Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and south central, southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those without air conditioning.
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; Western Magic Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and south central, southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those without air conditioning.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 350 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is occurring Rincon Creek and the Pantano Wash. This will impact road crossings including the crossing at Harrison Rd. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson and Saguaro National Park East. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar earlier today. The heavy rain has ended over the scar for the time being. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring along the drainage as viewed by cameras. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sullivan County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln Falls, Shunk and Forksville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Comments / 0

Community Policy