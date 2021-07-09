Cancel
Clark County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 112 to 118 are expected across the Western Mojave Desert, 105 to 110 in the Owens Valley, 100 to 110 in Esmeralda and Nye counties, and 125 to 130 in Death Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long standing record high temperature values are likely to be rivaled or broken.

Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in the vehicle. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 Saturday, and reaching 102 to 107 degrees in many areas by Monday. Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief. These conditions will continue until at least Thursday of next week. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southeastern Carbon, Fallon and Powder River. * WHEN...From Noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, Mescal and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 to 102 are expected. * WHERE...The urban corridor of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and nearby counties. * WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat related health issues for some individuals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur from mid afternoon until early evening.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 03:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will struggle to cool down below 70 degrees.
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 02:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hunterdon HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, Mescal and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burlington and Bethune. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 422 and 440. Highway 385 between mile markers 178 and 190. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar earlier today. The heavy rain has ended over the scar for the time being. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring along the drainage as viewed by cameras. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with isolated amounts of 3 inches. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pima and Fort Thomas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sussex FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 555 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Over 2 inches of rain has fallen in some areas with additional rainfall occurring. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sussex, Hainesville, and Vernon Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 1223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Miflin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Perry County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Perry County in south central Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, Emergency management reported numerous points along Highway 51 north of Du Quoin, had up to 2 feet of water covering the road. Cars were observed stalled in flooded areas. Flash flooding continues. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Tamaroa, Willisville, Cutler and St. Johns. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Delaware County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jay... Lake Eucha State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Paulding County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Paulding, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 01:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Paulding; Van Wert The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Paulding County in west central Ohio Northwestern Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 152 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paulding, Payne, Oakwood, Grover Hill, Scott, Melrose, Haviland, Latty, Broughton, Briceton, Cavett, Tipton, Worstville, Roselms, Charloe, Mcgill and Mandale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Craig The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches will be common within the advisory area with rates near 3 inches per hour possible. A small Flash Flood Warning could be needed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Big Cabin New Alluwe... White Oak Centralia... Centrailia Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Craig The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be common across the warning area with locally higher rates of 3 inches or more per hour possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Oak FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

