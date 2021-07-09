Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces; San Patricio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Bluntzer affecting Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Bluntzer. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to below caution stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Sustained flow at this rate floods homes downstream near Calallen. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Nueces River Bluntzer 18.0 18.2 Sat 8 am 14.8 12.1 10.0 8.9 7.7