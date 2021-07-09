Cancel
Decatur County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Decatur The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Decatur County in western Tennessee * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 304 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Cozette, Busseltown and Jeannette. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Decatur, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Decatur County, TN
Tennessee Cars
